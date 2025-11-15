Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 136241658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Invivyd in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, D. Boral Capital boosted their target price on shares of Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVVD

Invivyd Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Invivyd had a negative net margin of 119.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.97%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invivyd

In related news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $28,159.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,134.22. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 277,654 shares of company stock valued at $167,215 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVVD. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Invivyd by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.