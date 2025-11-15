Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Insider Kernwood Limited Acquires 3,600 Shares

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at C$20,491,800. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position.

Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Kernwood Limited acquired 1,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,024.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Kernwood Limited bought 200 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.88 per share, with a total value of C$2,376.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Kernwood Limited bought 600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,122.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Kernwood Limited purchased 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,925.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Kernwood Limited acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,183.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited acquired 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,750.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited bought 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited bought 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,507.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,168.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 4th, Kernwood Limited purchased 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

TSE:WEF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,327. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.70. The firm has a market cap of C$117.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of C$233.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

