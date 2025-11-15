GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,155,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 325,317 shares.The stock last traded at $13.6350 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.97.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $79,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GH Research during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in GH Research by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

