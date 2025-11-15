ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.3790, with a volume of 27251934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.