Reviewing Lifezone Metals (LZM) & Its Rivals

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lifezone Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals Competitors -982.74% -10.79% -3.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lifezone Metals Competitors 747 1842 3519 170 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifezone Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.90%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $140,000.00 -$46.31 million -0.83 Lifezone Metals Competitors $10.00 billion $439.04 million -16.43

Lifezone Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals. Lifezone Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifezone Metals competitors beat Lifezone Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

