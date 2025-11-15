International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Critical Survey

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and International Seaways”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Seaways $770.04 million 3.46 $416.72 million $4.39 12.28

Volatility and Risk

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 29.88% 11.35% 8.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 0.00 International Seaways 0 2 2 0 2.50

International Seaways has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) is more favorable than International Seaways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Seaways beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

