3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 17.4% After Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.4% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. 7,001,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

III has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,600.

3i Group Trading Down 1.3%

In related news, insider Peter McKellar bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,128.63.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

