Insider Selling: Organigram (TSE:OGI) Insider Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Megan Mccrae sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$10,365.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at C$63,019.41. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Megan Mccrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Megan Mccrae sold 2,985 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$6,716.25.

Organigram Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Organigram stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.36. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$282.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.16.

About Organigram

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

