Insider Selling: New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Insider Sells 119,800 Shares of Stock

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 119,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$337,836.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,282,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,497,794.92. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 51,600 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$157,896.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 82,800 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total transaction of C$255,024.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 7,700 shares of New Found Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$23,254.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 300 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total value of C$915.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 65,400 shares of New Found Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total value of C$201,432.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 600 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total value of C$1,746.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 75,300 shares of New Found Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$216,864.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 67,400 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$194,786.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 73,300 shares of New Found Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$211,104.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$5,112.00.

New Found Gold Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NFG traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.86. 812,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.40. New Found Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

