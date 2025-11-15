Organigram (TSE:OGI) Insider Sells C$29,897.43 in Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Paolo De Luca sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$29,897.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,062.32. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their position.

Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organigram alerts:

On Thursday, October 30th, Paolo De Luca sold 8,652 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$19,467.00.

Organigram Stock Down 2.3%

TSE OGI traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 117,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,953. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$282.50 million, a PE ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Organigram

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.