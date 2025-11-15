Insider Buying: Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,114,033 shares in the company, valued at C$3,467,014.12. The trade was a 4.97% increase in their position.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 91,600 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$140,148.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Heye Edmund Daun bought 68,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$104,720.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 40,400 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$61,408.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Heye Edmund Daun bought 91,500 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,055.00.

Koryx Copper Price Performance

KRY stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.62. 16,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,171. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.98. Koryx Copper Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.

