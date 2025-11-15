Checkit (LON:CKT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 19.22, with a volume of 760947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50.

Checkit Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristian (Kris) Shaw bought 125,710 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £20,113.60. Also, insider Kit Kyte purchased 309,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 per share, for a total transaction of £40,185.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 941,353 shares of company stock worth $14,031,192. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

