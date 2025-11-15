Checkit (LON:CKT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 19.22, with a volume of 760947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50.
Checkit Trading Down 2.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.35.
Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Checkit
Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.
Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.
We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.
For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Checkit
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.