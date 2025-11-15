Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 132011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.35 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Engineered Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

