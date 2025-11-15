Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 12.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 2,453,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 419,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

