Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 946,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 405,613 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Enel to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Enel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Enel had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enel SpA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

