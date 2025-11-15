Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.48. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.4880, with a volume of 13,728 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 4.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

