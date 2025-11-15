Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4%
MNPR traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 273,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.35. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $105.00.
Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $115.00 price target on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
