Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($21.99) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $101.43 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GORV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have commented on GORV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lazydays in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lazydays to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lazydays stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) by 2,077.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lazydays worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

