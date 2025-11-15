Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 1.1% increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:GECCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.