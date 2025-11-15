Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $9.01 on Friday, hitting $78.00. 273,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.35. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $95.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Monopar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Insider Transactions at Monopar Therapeutics

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

