iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 135,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 67,205 shares.The stock last traded at $133.7950 and had previously closed at $133.45.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

