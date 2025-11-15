Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. 59,830,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average session volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Down 10.4%

The stock has a market cap of £646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.