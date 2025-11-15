Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $58.50. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 161 shares.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

