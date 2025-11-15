Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Down 21.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.