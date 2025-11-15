WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) versus Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Head-To-Head Review

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 1.91% 1.27% 0.95% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -26.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Saga Communications and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 2 0 0 0 1.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.41, suggesting that its stock price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $112.00 million 0.69 $3.46 million $0.05 240.20 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Saga Communications beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

