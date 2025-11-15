Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Mobileye Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 274.63 -$355.85 million ($3.47) -0.29 Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 6.07 -$3.09 billion ($0.42) -29.33

Analyst Ratings

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mobileye Global 2 9 10 0 2.38

Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 53.77%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -54,380.62% -187.07% -52.34% Mobileye Global -17.34% 0.68% 0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

