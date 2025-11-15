Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 4.4%

MBRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,285,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

