Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.67%.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.2%

DTEGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 339,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTEGY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

