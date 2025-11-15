Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Jade Biosciences Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JBIO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 580,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,428. The company has a market cap of $349.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. Jade Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JBIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Jade Biosciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Jade Biosciences

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

