Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Issues Earnings Results

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Orkla Asa Trading Up 4.9%

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,577. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Orkla Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

