Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Issues Earnings Results

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%.
Orkla Asa Trading Up 4.9%
OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,577. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Orkla Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.
About Orkla Asa
