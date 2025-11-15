Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.82), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:SOPA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 206,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,437. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.42% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
