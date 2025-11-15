Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Onfolio Stock Down 8.1%

NASDAQ:ONFO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Onfolio has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

