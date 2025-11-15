Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.42 million.

Via Transportation Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VIA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $43.65. 339,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,315. Via Transportation has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $2,296,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $9,616,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Transportation

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

