Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Issues Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.48 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 12.39%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Performance

HLTOY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

