Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Issues Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.48 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 12.39%.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Performance
HLTOY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile
