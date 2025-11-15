Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($16.80) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Flag Ship Acquisition Stock Down 8.2%

ETHZ stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 790,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,990. The firm has a market cap of $244.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.39. Flag Ship Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $174.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ETHZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flag Ship Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flag Ship Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Flag Ship Acquisition Company Profile

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

