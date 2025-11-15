Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.8850, with a volume of 304651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.