General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.1210, with a volume of 6412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1,018.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in General American Investors by 79,052.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 367,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 119.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

