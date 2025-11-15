General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.1210, with a volume of 6412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.
General American Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24.
General American Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1,018.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
