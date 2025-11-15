Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 63.8% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 63.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.30 and last traded at GBX 14.30. 1,663,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 164,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.73. The firm has a market cap of £26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

