Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 1,878,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 414,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

