Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.5690. 91,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 725,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $75.00 target price on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $37,203.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,949.56. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $536,696. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,413,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xometry by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

