Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Nidec Stock Performance

NJDCY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nidec has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJDCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nidec currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

