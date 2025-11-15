Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Posts Earnings Results

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative return on equity of 370.48% and a negative net margin of 8.21%.
Plaintree Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTEEF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538,972.50, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Plaintree Systems
