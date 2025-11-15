Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Posts Earnings Results

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative return on equity of 370.48% and a negative net margin of 8.21%.

Plaintree Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTEEF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538,972.50, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

