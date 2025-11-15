Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 109.95% and a negative net margin of 32.82%.The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,961. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

