Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 109.95% and a negative net margin of 32.82%.The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.
Jones Soda Price Performance
Jones Soda stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,961. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Jones Soda Company Profile
