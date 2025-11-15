Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Releases Earnings Results

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 201,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.74. Genprex has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNPX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genprex to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

