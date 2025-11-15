Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Franklin Wireless stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 45,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 0.50. Franklin Wireless has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Franklin Wireless Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 175.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Wireless by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Franklin Wireless in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Featured Articles

