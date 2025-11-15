Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 19.10%.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

IPSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 962,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.80. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 142,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

