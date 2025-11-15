Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lunai Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNAI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 593,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,835. Lunai Bioworks has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Lunai Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lunai Bioworks to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lunai Bioworks Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

