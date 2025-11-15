SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.2250. Approximately 399,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,101,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $830.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.49.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 120,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,169,067.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,811,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,738,833.12. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,058,424.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,922.80. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770,887 shares of company stock worth $33,799,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,200,000 after acquiring an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 229,954 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 725,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.