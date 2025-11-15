CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 644,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 940,804 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9540 and had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMBT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CMB.TECH presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CMB.TECH Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $387.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBT. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMB.TECH by 3,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 4,107,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CMB.TECH during the third quarter valued at about $12,024,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the third quarter worth about $6,560,000.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

