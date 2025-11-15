Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 174,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 69,777 shares.The stock last traded at $3.8110 and had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Inventiva Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Featured Stories

